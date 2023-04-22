TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ronald McDonald House of Topeka hosted a Sporting Clay Shoot Saturday at the Ravenwood Lodge,10147 SW 61st St. Funds from the event go to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Topeka.

The Robert Lagree Memorial Sporting Clays for RMHC is a fundraiser for Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House. The event is family-friendly and welcomed shooters of all ages and skill levels.

Breakfast and lunch was provided and included the RMHC Flurry, which features squads of five shooters breaking 30 birds launched in quick succession.

Prizes were awarded at the event, including 20 bucket prizes, Flurry prizes and Top Gun awards for best male, female and youth shooters.

KSNT 27News is a proud sponsor of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Sporting Clays fundraiser.