TOPEKA (KSNT) – St. Jude and Drippe’ homes broke ground on their next dream home Tuesday afternoon in Aquarian Acres.

The new home will be

approximately 3,400 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen

a laundry drop off zone

a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar

a wet bar in the basement

high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes. New this year, the Dream Home was designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.

The $100 tickets for a chance to win the home and other prizes will go on sale in April 2023. There will be 7,500 tickets available and several other prizes will soon be announced.

This is the 6th annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The Topeka community has raised over $3.4 million in the last five years to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.