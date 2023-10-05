TOPEKA (KSNT) – St. Jude broke ground on the 2023-2024 Dream Home in southwest Topeka.
This year’s Dream Home will feature:
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 baths
- 3 car garage
- Walk-in primary closet
- Locking package drop zone
- Walk-in pantry
- Kitchen perfect for entertaining with a dry bar in the dining nook
Drippe’ Homes is this year’s builder, Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan designed the new home.
Stay tuned to KSNT.com to watch the progress on the Dream Home.