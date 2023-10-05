TOPEKA (KSNT) – St. Jude broke ground on the 2023-2024 Dream Home in southwest Topeka.

This year’s Dream Home will feature:

3 bedrooms

2 baths

3 car garage

Walk-in primary closet

Locking package drop zone

Walk-in pantry

Kitchen perfect for entertaining with a dry bar in the dining nook

Drippe’ Homes is this year’s builder, Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan designed the new home.

27 News is a proud sponsor of this year’s Dream Home.

Stay tuned to KSNT.com to watch the progress on the Dream Home.