TOPEKA (KSNT) – St. Jude broke ground on the 2023-2024 Dream Home in southwest Topeka.

This year’s Dream Home will feature:

  •  3 bedrooms
  •  2 baths
  •  3 car garage
  •  Walk-in primary closet
  •  Locking package drop zone
  •  Walk-in pantry
  •  Kitchen perfect for entertaining with a dry bar in the dining nook

Drippe’ Homes is this year’s builder, Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan designed the new home.

27 News is a proud sponsor of this year’s Dream Home.

Stay tuned to KSNT.com to watch the progress on the Dream Home.