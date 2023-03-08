TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT 27 News photographer Keith Horinek is here to bring you the latest update to the new St. Jude Dream Home.

New wood cabinets by Custom Wood Products of Topeka are being installed in the Dream Home along with a furnace with a custom humidifier by Friess Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. is being installed on Wednesday as well as a large deck in the backyard by Matt Dellalo of Dellalo Construction.

Hardwood Flooring has been installed throughout the home and Artisan Tile is installing tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. St. Jude and Drippe’ Homes broke ground on the newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres.

Work so far includes excavation for the foundation and basement, concrete work and underground plumbing, drywall, windows and doors, garage doors, outdoor brick work and waiting on additional siding to be installed.

The new home will be:

approximately 3,300 square feet

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen

a laundry drop off zone

a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar

a wet bar in the basement

high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes and is sponsored by:

KSNT 27 News

Drippe’ Homes

Alpha Media Topeka

Carpet One Floor and Home

Calhoun’s Jewelers

New this year, the Dream Home was designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.