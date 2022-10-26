TOPEKA (KSNT) – Travis Sharp Excavating began excavation on the 6th St. Jude Dream Home located in Aquarian Acres.

The new home will be

approximately 3,400 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen

a laundry drop off zone

a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar

a wet bar in the basement

high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes. New this year, the Dream Home was designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.