TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home has moved indoors for the winter.

The framing, electrical and plumbing are installed and drywall is going up. St. Jude and Drippé Homes broke ground on Topeka’s newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres, near Lake Shawnee.

Work so far includes excavation for the foundation and basement, concrete work and underground plumbing.

The new home will include:

approximately 3,300 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

large butler’s pantry with a prep kitchen

laundry drop off zone

large entertainer’s kitchen featuring a dry bar

wet bar in the basement

high, vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes and is sponsored by:

KSNT 27 News

Drippé Homes

Alpha Media Topeka

Carpet One Floor & Home

Calhoun’s Jewelers

The Dream Home was designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they

can focus on helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962, according to the hospital.

St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent. Because the majority of funding comes from individual contributions, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation, according to the hospital.