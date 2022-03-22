TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 5th annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home is under construction this spring.

“Today we are in our 5th St. Jude Home, putting in 7 1/2″ white oak engineered flooring. It goes through the main level of the home. We will finish up here today and tomorow finish the basement.” Chris Schaefer, owner Skilled Saws of Topeka.

The foundation, basement walls, garage, and basement floors, framing, HVAC systems, electrical work, insulation, exterior painting, and drywall are finished.

Next up will be installing the flooring and interior painting and kitchen cabinets.

The new St. Jude Dream Home will have:

An estimated 2,800 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

3 car garage

Large butler’s pantry and prep kitchen

Only 7,000 tickets will be sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the kids of St. Jude in five years. Tickets go on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022.

Key sponsors include: KSNT News, Drippé Homes, Alpha Media Topeka, Carpet One Floor &

Home, South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and

Bosch.

Check back at ksnt.com for more updates as the St. Jude Dream Home continues to make progress.