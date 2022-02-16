TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 5th annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction for 2022.

The foundation and basement walls and floors have been poured and the framing is finished. The HVAC systems will be installed next week. Upcoming work on the Dream Home include plumbing, electrical and insulation work.

This new St. Jude Dream Home will have:

An estimated 2,800 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

3 car garage

Large butler’s pantry and prep kitchen

Only 7,000 tickets will be sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the kids of St. Jude in five years. Tickets go on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022.

The Dream Home is located in the Seaman School District.