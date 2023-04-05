TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is on the final stretches and nearing a completion date of mid-April.

Wednesday, April 5, St. Jude held a ‘floor signing’ event at the Dream Home. All the St. Jude Dream Home sponsors, contractors and builders were invited to sign their name on the floor of one of the bedrooms.

St. Jude and Drippe’ Homes broke ground on the newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres.

The new home will be:

approximately 3,300 square feet

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen

a laundry drop off zone

a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar

a wet bar in the basement

high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes and is sponsored by:

KSNT 27 News

Drippe’ Homes

Alpha Media Topeka

Carpet One Floor and Home

Calhoun’s Jewelers

Tickets go on sale April 20 and free tours will be available: