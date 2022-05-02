TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is nearly finished and fewer than 3,000 tickets remain for the 2022 Dream Home.

About the St. Jude Dream Home:

A home valued at an estimated $500,000

Drippé Homes is building the home

Located North of Topeka off Highway 75 and 46 th Street (2310 NW 49 th Ter.)

Street (2310 NW 49 Ter.) 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,800 square foot house

Features a prep kitchen, oversized shower, basement wet bar, and walk-in closets

Only 7,000 tickets will be sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the kids of St. Jude in five years. Tickets go on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022.

For tickets, go to, https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/topeka.html?sc_cid=bnn75075

Key sponsors include: 27News, Drippé Homes, Alpha Media Topeka, Carpet One Floor &

Home, South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms, Azura Credit Union, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, and Bosch.

Open house tours will be,

May 28th to June 12th

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays: noon – 4 p.m.

Address,

Greenhill Pointe

2310 NW 49th Ter.

Topeka, KS 66618