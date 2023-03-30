TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is on the final stretches and nearing a completion date of mid April.

Work so far includes excavation for the foundation and basement, concrete work and underground plumbing, electrical, HVAC, drywall, windows and doors, flooring, tile work and interior lighting. Next up will be appliances, exterior painting and landscaping.

St. Jude and Drippe’ Homes broke ground on the newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres.

The new home will be:

approximately 3,300 square feet

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen

a laundry drop off zone

a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar

a wet bar in the basement

high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes and is sponsored by:

KSNT 27 News

Drippe’ Homes

Alpha Media Topeka

Carpet One Floor and Home

Calhoun’s Jewelers

Tickets go on sale April 20 and free tours will be available: