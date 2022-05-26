TOPEKA (KSNT) – The St. Jude Dream Home is officially finished!

Nebraska Furniture Mart moved furniture into the home earlier this week. Tours of the home will begin this weekend and fewer than 3,000 tickets remain for the 2022 Dream Home. The home will be given away on Thursday, June 16th, 2022.

About the St. Jude Dream Home:

A home valued at an estimated $500,000

Drippé Homes is building the home

Located North of Topeka off Highway 75 and 46 th Street (2310 NW 49 th Ter.)

Street (2310 NW 49 Ter.) 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,800 square foot house

Features a prep kitchen, oversized shower, basement wet bar, and walk-in closets

Only 7,000 tickets will be sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the kids of St. Jude in five years. Tickets went on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022.

For the past five years, 27 News has partnered with St. Jude to raffle off a new home in the Topeka community with all proceeds going directly back to the hospital.

For tickets, go to https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/topeka.html?sc_cid=bnn75075.

Key sponsors include: 27 News, Drippé Homes, Alpha Media Topeka, Carpet One Floor &

Home, South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms, Azura Credit Union, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, and Bosch.

Open house tours will be:

May 28th to June 12th

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays: noon – 4 p.m.

The St. Jude Dream Home is located at:

Greenhill Pointe

2310 NW 49th Ter.

Topeka, KS 66618