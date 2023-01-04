TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, located in Aquarian Acres.

St. Jude and Drippe’ Homes broke ground on the newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres.

Work so far includes excavation for the foundation and basement, concrete work and underground plumbing.

The new home will be:

approximately 3,300 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen

a laundry drop off zone

a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar

a wet bar in the basement

high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes and is sponsored by:

KSNT 27News

Drippe’ Homes

Alpha Media Topeka

Carpet One Floor and Home

Calhoun’s Jewelers

New this year, the Dream Home was designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they

can focus on helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and

we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Because the majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributions, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids regardless of their financial situation.