TOPEKA (KSNT) – St. Jude and Drippe’ homes broke ground on the newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres.

Work so far includes excavation for the foundation and basement, concrete work and underground plumbing.

The new home will be

approximately 3,300 square feet

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen

a laundry drop off zone

a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar

a wet bar in the basement

high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes and is sponsored by

KSNT 27News

Drippe’ Homes

Alpha Media Topeka

Carpet One Floor and Home

Calhoun’s Jewelers

New this year, the Dream Home was designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.