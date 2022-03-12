Topeka (KSNT) – The St. Patrick’s Day Parade went on despite the cold weather on Saturday.

It’s officially March and that mean it’s time for the annual KSNT sponsored Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade which marched down Kansas Ave. on Saturday, at noon.

Kevin Regan was the Grand Marshal of the parade with Cecelia and Stella Finan appearing as the co-parade Princesses.

“We are so very excited to finally to be able to bring back the Marching of the Green to the City of Topeka. In keeping safety and the welfare of our community over the past two years, the right decisions were made to either cancel postpone the 2020 and 2021 parades,” Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade Master Tom Kilmartin said.

In addition to the parade, the Topeka Irish Fest was held at Evergy Plaza throughout the day Saturday.