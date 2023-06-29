TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Steve Kile Band was Thursday night’s entertainment for Evergy Plaza’s Eats and Beats concert series.
Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and features local musicians and bands.
Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats is presented by Envista with media sponsors KSNT and CUMULUS.
Food trucks at Thursday’s concert include:
- Snack Shack
- LG Mexi-Q
- Burger Bus
- Pineapple Dream
- Dj’s Catering
- Poppin Squeeze
- Cocktails by Mac
Next Thursday’s evening Eats and Beats concert will feature Typical Stereo with:
- Burger Bus
- Dj’s Catering
- Taqueria Mexico Lindo
- Poppin Squeeze
- El Cafecito
- Brew Bank