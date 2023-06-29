TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Steve Kile Band was Thursday night’s entertainment for Evergy Plaza’s Eats and Beats concert series.

Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and features local musicians and bands.

Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats is presented by Envista with media sponsors KSNT and CUMULUS.

Food trucks at Thursday’s concert include:

Snack Shack

LG Mexi-Q

Burger Bus

Pineapple Dream

Dj’s Catering

Poppin Squeeze

Cocktails by Mac

Next Thursday’s evening Eats and Beats concert will feature Typical Stereo with: