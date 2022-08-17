TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their August Summertime Blues concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater.

This month’s band was the group, Stone Cutters Union. Hailing from Kansas City, this band creates rocking blues that are simultaneously doleful and joyous, traditional and modern, sacred and profane. All delivered with energy, humor and reckless abandon.

They run the gamut from Albert King to King Crimson, Black Keys to Black Sabbath, Al Green to Graham Central Station. They are roots, blues, soul, funk and Americana.

Washburn Rural High School Sophomore Bristol Karr opened the show.

Band members include:

Sean McDonnell- Guitar and Vocals

Matt Peters- Guitar

Bob Little- Drums

Trey Green- Bass

Damon Parker- Hammond Organ and Keys

Up next for the Topeka Blues Society’s Summertime Blues will be Topeka’s own Mark and the Sharks on Sept. 14.