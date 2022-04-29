TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held its first annual Red, White & Blue BBQ Fest.

The two-day event is set for Friday and Saturday on the grounds of the Stormont Vail Events Center. This community event will showcase the teams of the Red, White & Blue BBQ competition, and includes live music, craft vendors, food, drinks, children`s activities, and other entertainment for the entire community.

The Red, White & Blue BBQ is a KCBS (Kansas City BBQ Society) sanctioned competition. It is also a qualifying event for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue and the Jack Daniels World Championship in 2022.

“We have seen first-hand how well-received food festivals are here in Topeka, and we look forward to bringing back a huge fan favorite,” said Allie Geist, District Marketing Director at Stormont Vail Events Center. “An event like this, particularly one with such a large prize purse, will attract teams and attendees from all over Northeast Kansas.” Teams will be judged on Chicken, Ribs, Pork, and Brisket, competing for a total prize money purse of $20,000.

Red, White & Blue BBQ Fest schedule,



Friday:

BBQ Buck night, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.





Saturday: