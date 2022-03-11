TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Kids Wrestling Championships are this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

“We have about 2,200 athletes,” Mark Stanley, Tournament Director. said. “We are going to wrestle the high school division tonight and the 8, 10 ,12 and 14 divisions Saturday and Sunday.”

“We are a club organization affiliated with USA Wrestling,” Stanley said. “USA Wrestling is the sponsor organization for all of wrestling from youth to Olympic styles.”

The event is sponsored by Kansas USA Wrestling and features Folkstyle type wrestling, similar to the wrestling style in Kansas High Schools.

The schedule for the weekend is: