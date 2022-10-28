TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Friday evening in their parking lot.

The Events Center wanted to create a safe event for the community and came up with a Trunk or Treat at The Vail. The event was free to the public and several Topeka businesses and organizations set up a “trunk” to give out treats.

New this year is the photo booth/costume contest. Participants can visit the photo booth at Trunk or Treat, get your group photo taken and you could win one of these prizes,

Best Kids Costume

Best Adults Costume

Best Trunk by Business/Org

Best Costume by Business/Org

The Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat will run from 6:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. in the SVEC parking lot.