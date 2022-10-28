TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Friday evening in their parking lot.
The Events Center wanted to create a safe event for the community and came up with a Trunk or Treat at The Vail. The event was free to the public and several Topeka businesses and organizations set up a “trunk” to give out treats.
New this year is the photo booth/costume contest. Participants can visit the photo booth at Trunk or Treat, get your group photo taken and you could win one of these prizes,
- Best Kids Costume
- Best Adults Costume
- Best Trunk by Business/Org
- Best Costume by Business/Org
The Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat will run from 6:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. in the SVEC parking lot.