TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their monthly Summertime Blues concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater.

This month’s band was Kansas City’s own, “Stranded in the City” band. The Kansas City-based group, performs an eclectic mix of original and cover music, drawing influences from the Chicano, funk, rock and soul legends.

Band members include:

André Jr. – Keys

Antonio Reyes – Drums

Matt Elton – Bass

Tim Keith – Guitar

Densil Malabre – Percussion

Opening for Stranded in the City was Topekan, Layni Hernandez who is a freshman at Seaman High School. She plays acoustic and electric guitar and vocals in a band.