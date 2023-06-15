TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats concert features the rock/soul band, Stranded in the City from Kansas City.

Thursday nights Eats and Beats is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Stranded in the City is made up of brothers André Reyes, Jr. and Antonio Reyes, Timmy Keith, Matt Elton and Densil Malabre.

This is one powerhouse group from Kansas City. A diverse group, Stranded in the City provides a retro in a fresh sound, playing every song with soul and every beat of their hearts. They deliver a melting pot of genres; R&B, Funk, Country, Tex-Mex, Rock and Pop.

Food trucks for the evening concert include,

Poppin Squeeze

Poppin Mini’s

JLG Mexi-Q

Cooking with Mike

Saucy Wrap Shack

Burger Bus

Pineapple Dream

Cocktails by Mac

Up next for the Eats and Beats concert series is Thursday, June 22 with Switch in Time

Food trucks include,