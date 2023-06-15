TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats concert features the rock/soul band, Stranded in the City from Kansas City.
Thursday nights Eats and Beats is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Stranded in the City is made up of brothers André Reyes, Jr. and Antonio Reyes, Timmy Keith, Matt Elton and Densil Malabre.
This is one powerhouse group from Kansas City. A diverse group, Stranded in the City provides a retro in a fresh sound, playing every song with soul and every beat of their hearts. They deliver a melting pot of genres; R&B, Funk, Country, Tex-Mex, Rock and Pop.
Food trucks for the evening concert include,
- Poppin Squeeze
- Poppin Mini’s
- JLG Mexi-Q
- Cooking with Mike
- Saucy Wrap Shack
- Burger Bus
- Pineapple Dream
- Cocktails by Mac
Up next for the Eats and Beats concert series is Thursday, June 22 with Switch in Time
Food trucks include,
- Tod’s BBQ
- Dj’s Catering
- Poppin Squeeze
- Poppin Mini’s
- Manila Snow Cone
- Flavor Wagon
- Cooking with Mike
- Cocktails by Mac