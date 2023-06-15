TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats concert features the rock/soul band, Stranded in the City from Kansas City.

Thursday nights Eats and Beats is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Stranded in the City is made up of brothers André Reyes, Jr. and Antonio Reyes, Timmy Keith, Matt Elton and Densil Malabre.

This is one powerhouse group from Kansas City. A diverse group, Stranded in the City provides a retro in a fresh sound, playing every song with soul and every beat of their hearts. They deliver a melting pot of genres; R&B, Funk, Country, Tex-Mex, Rock and Pop.

Food trucks for the evening concert include,

  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Poppin Mini’s
  • JLG Mexi-Q
  • Cooking with Mike
  • Saucy Wrap Shack
  • Burger Bus
  • Pineapple Dream
  • Cocktails by Mac

Up next for the Eats and Beats concert series is Thursday, June 22 with Switch in Time

Food trucks include,

  • Tod’s BBQ
  • Dj’s Catering
  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Poppin Mini’s
  • Manila Snow Cone
  • Flavor Wagon
  • Cooking with Mike
  • Cocktails by Mac