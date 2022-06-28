TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo started its summer camps in early June and will run through early August.

“This week is Jedi Training. Yesterday we learned about the history of Star Wars and today we are taking the kids around the Galaxy and we are going to learn about animals that live in the desert. We will have fun games and activities geared towards desert animals.” Elena Blum, Topeka Zoo Education Group Leader.

Several camps were available to kids of all ages, including

Adventure Camp

Middle School Camp

High School Camp

Youth Summer Camps

Most camps are a week long and offer different themes, animals and subjects. Today’s camp was named the Jedi Training Camp because campers studied animals and reptiles that live in the desert.

During these camps, kids will explore the animal kingdom through stories, games, interactive play and lots of live animal encounters.