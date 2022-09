TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their September Summertime Blues concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater.

September’s Summertime Blues Concert features Mark and the Sharks with the Basement Melons group for the opening act.

Mark and the Sharks features a 5 piece band including, Mark Toelkes, Doug Renbarger, Kelly Stansbury, Rick Aubrey, Nathaniel Castillo.