TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Blues Society’s August Summertime Blues Concert features the Howard Mahan Band at the Gage Park Amphitheater.

“I moved to Lawrence about 5 or 6 year ago and put this band together since then and its been really fun,” Howard Mahan said. “It’s been busy the last couple years and we’ve dons a few albums too.”

Howard Mahan is a guitarist, singer and songwriter from Lawrence, Kansas. Howard started playing guitar in a family band at age nine and hasn’t stopped since. Howard has played shows and recorded music across the United States with several different groups, including his primary group Howard Mahan & Friends.

Opening for the Howard Mahan Band was The Basement Melons, a young up and coming group of musicians from Topeka, KS.