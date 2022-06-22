TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sunflower Music Festival continues this week with a stop at the Historic Brown V. Board of Education Park.

Select members of the Chamber Orchestra were invited to play at the Historic Park. The Wednesday afternoon concert was held at the Brown v. Board National Historic Park, located at 1515 SE Monroe St. and featured music by black composers, Samuel Coleridg-Taylor, William Grant Still, Jessie Montgomery and Joseph Bologne.

“This summer is the 35th year for the festival and it is a giant production,” said Alayna Powell, Sunflower Music Festival Coordinator for 2022. “The musicians arrived last Thursday and began rehearsal with our conductor Andre’ Raphal and they had their first concert last Friday the 17th, which was the first in a series of 9 concerts.”

The Sunflower Music Festival has become a tradition for Topeka and the surrounding area. For 10 days, musicians will gather in Topeka for a festival featuring orchestra, chamber ensembles and jazz music that is completely free and easy to attend.

The music Festival began Friday, June 17th and continues nightly through Saturday, June 25th. This year’s Sunflower Music Festival has been dedicated to Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley and Susan Farley for their continued support of the festival.

Click here for a schedule of concerts.