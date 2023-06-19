TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sunflower Music Festival continues this week. Local concerts will be held in various locations in Topeka.
“The Sunflower Music Festival is a free music festival that runs over the course of ten days here in Topeka. We are the only free music festival of this sort in the whole United States.” Paul Post, Sunflower Music Festival Board of Directors said.
The Sunﬂower Music Festival began in 1987, and because of the corporate and foundation sponsors, individual donors and host, Washburn University, is free of charge to all music lovers.
Sunflower Music Festival schedule:
- Monday, June 19 – Jazz Night, featuring, David Basse, with the City Light Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Angela Ward.
- Tuesday, June 20 – Chamber Ensembles, with Alex Klein, at White Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 21 – Chamber Orchestra with Antony Walker, Conductor, at White Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 22 – Blanche Bryden Outreach Concert at Grace Episcopal Church, 3:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 23 – Blanche Bryden Outreach Concert at Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 24 – Blanche Bryden Student Ensemble at White Concert Hall, 3:00 p.m.