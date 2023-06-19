TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sunflower Music Festival continues this week. Local concerts will be held in various locations in Topeka.

“The Sunflower Music Festival is a free music festival that runs over the course of ten days here in Topeka. We are the only free music festival of this sort in the whole United States.” Paul Post, Sunflower Music Festival Board of Directors said.

The Sunﬂower Music Festival began in 1987, and because of the corporate and foundation sponsors, individual donors and host, Washburn University, is free of charge to all music lovers.

Sunflower Music Festival schedule: