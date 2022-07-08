TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2022 Sunflower State Games got underway Friday afternoon with a Parade of Athletes and Cauldron Fest at Hummer Sports Park.

“Tonight’s Cauldron Fest, we are having a party to kickoff the 33rd Sunflower State Games,” Lindsay Ransom-Engelken said, the executive director of the Sunflower State Games. “We will kick it off with a parade of athletes and a presentation of the colors and then the lighting of the cauldron.”

The Sunflower State Games began in 1990 as an idea presented by the Governor’s Council for Physical Fitness. Lawrence hosted the first competition with 2,381 athletes competing in 14 sports. In 2002, after 12 years in Lawrence, the games moved to Topeka with expectations of growing participation and community involvement.

In 2019, a total of 6,825 athletes participated in 44 different sports at the 30th annual event. Participation records were set in four sports and participation increased in 18 of the 44 sports compared to 2018. A total of 315 communities were represented by athletes in the games.

The Sunflower State Games is the largest amateur multi-sport festival in Kansas conducted annually in July. Having completed its 31st year, the games continue to recognize and reward Kansas athletes of all ages and skill levels. The Sunflower State Games are recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee and is a member of the National Congress of State Games.

The Sunflower State Games encourages camaraderie between different ages, and socioeconomic and cultural groups through athletic competition. The event promotes the development of healthy lifestyles and physical fitness for the participants, their families and the communities where they live.

