TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats concert series featured Switch In Time.

Switch in Time is an eight-piece classic rock band that presents a full concert sound. They play music from Chicago, Santana, Doobie Brothers, Huey Lewis, Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Steely Dan, Phil Collins and more.

Food trucks available for the Thursday night concert include,

  • Tod’s BBQ
  • Dj’s Catering
  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Poppin Mini’s
  • Manila Snow Cone
  • Flavor Wagon
  • Cooking with Mike
  • Cocktails by Mac

Next up for Evergy Plaza’s Eats and Beats is the Steve Kile Band on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.