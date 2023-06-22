TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats concert series featured Switch In Time.
Switch in Time is an eight-piece classic rock band that presents a full concert sound. They play music from Chicago, Santana, Doobie Brothers, Huey Lewis, Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Steely Dan, Phil Collins and more.
Food trucks available for the Thursday night concert include,
- Tod’s BBQ
- Dj’s Catering
- Poppin Squeeze
- Poppin Mini’s
- Manila Snow Cone
- Flavor Wagon
- Cooking with Mike
- Cocktails by Mac
Next up for Evergy Plaza’s Eats and Beats is the Steve Kile Band on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.