TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night Eats and Beats concert series featured Switch In Time.

Switch in Time is an eight-piece classic rock band that presents a full concert sound. They play music from Chicago, Santana, Doobie Brothers, Huey Lewis, Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Steely Dan, Phil Collins and more.

Food trucks available for the Thursday night concert include,

Tod’s BBQ

Dj’s Catering

Poppin Squeeze

Poppin Mini’s

Manila Snow Cone

Flavor Wagon

Cooking with Mike

Cocktails by Mac

Next up for Evergy Plaza’s Eats and Beats is the Steve Kile Band on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.