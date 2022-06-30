TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Switch in Time” is this week’s live music for Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats.

The Eats & Beats concert series is held every Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September. Switch in Time is a classic rock band with the full sound of a horn section, playing the greats of Chicago, Doobie Brothers, Phil Collins, Santana, Steely Dan, Earth Wind & Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears and more.

Food trucks for tonight’s concert include:

JLG Mexi-Q

Cocktails by Mac

Pineapple Dream

PWA Islander

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Eats & Beats will return on July 7 with “The Bash,” a classic rock band from Topeka. The following food trucks will be present: Burger Bus, JLG Mexi-Q, It’s A Sweet Treat Day Bakery, & Poppin’ Squeeze.

Eats & Beats is presented by Envista Credit Union and sponsored by 27 News.