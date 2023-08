TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held a Taco and Margarita Festival Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Landon Arena.

The festival features a lucha libre style wrestling event at the center of the floor in the arena, a taco-eating contest, a wide variety of tacos & margaritas for purchase, local shopping, live DJs, and more.