TOPEKA (KSNT) – TAP THAT is back, and according to Visit Topeka, bigger and better than ever.

Touted as the largest beer fest in the Midwest, patrons had hundreds of beers to choose from, spanning multiple city blocks.

A VIP ticket gets you access to reserve-style beers not available to the general public. VIP ticket holders also had entry into the event an hour early, a special swag item, a Lanyard VIP Badge for your off-menu tastings, a VIP sampling glass, and food in the VIP area (until gone), private restrooms, and a VIP only covered seating area.

For those not drinking, a VIP Designated Driver ticket was available for access to free non-alcoholic beverages provided by Pepsi Co., along with access to the event an hour earlier, access to private restrooms, free food, and a covered seating area.

Tap That is presented by The Greater Topeka Partnership & Visit Topeka.