TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC held its Fall gathering Wednesday afternoon in its outside play area.

“Tonight we are celebrating a community coming together to support families and children of all abilities,” Kelly Frantz-Langford, Director of Children’s Services at TARC, said. “The 20/30 Club helped fund a new in-ground merry-go-round which allows children in wheel chairs or children who need to sit or children who can stand, all join together on the playground and it has been a huge hit.”

During the gathering, TARC dedicated its new playground equipment. The newly installed playground equipment, which includes a set of drums, was dedicated to Cathie Huckins, a past Director of TARC Children’s Services, to honor the dedication and time she put forth at the organization. Additionally, a handicap-accessible merry-go-round was unveiled, which was made possible by a grant from the 20/30 Club of Topeka.

During the evening, special recognition was given to individuals both at TARC and in the community who have positively impacted children and families who receive services and support from TARC.

CHILDREN’S SERVICES ADVOCACY AWARD – Ada Ovalle-Asencio

CHILDREN’S SERVICES SERVICE AND SUPPORT AWARD – Shawnee County Health Department

MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL AWARD – Dr. Katz.

MARK MILLER AWARD – Shelley Couch



TARC is a not-for-profit service organization that works to enhance the lives of people

with developmental and related disabilities, along with their families, with service, support,

advocacy and community involvement.