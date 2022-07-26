TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tarwater Farm and Home celebrated their recent Top City Small Business of the Year award Tuesday evening at the Brownstone Events Center.

Go Topeka selected Tarwaters Farm and Home as the Top City Small Business of the Year in May 2022.

“We have a celebration here for our employees and we are going to announce a new brand change with a revamp on our website that will go live next week. It all came about with getting our web site up to date, getting our brand up to date, and we are streamlining it all together,” said Abe Steinebach, purchasing manager for Tarwater Farm and Home.

“The award we won, a lot of it was due to our employees. Without our employees and as hard as they work everyday, it wouldn’t be possible,” Steinebach said.

Tarwater Farm and Home also shared their plans for future expansion and unveiled its new web site Tuesday evening during the celebration.

Tarwater Farm and Home is celebrating 44 years of serving the Topeka community with farm, home, gardening, agronomy and outdoor supplies and services they founded, July 13, 1978, to provide farmers and homeowners great products, expert knowledge, and superior customer service.

For more information on Tarwater Farm and Home go to, https://tarwaters.com/.