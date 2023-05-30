TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre will open “Blithe Spirit” Friday evening on the Maine Stage.

Blithe Spirit is a comedy written by Noel Coward. The play concerns the socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, who invites the clairvoyant Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his willful and temperamental first wife, Elvira. She makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles’s marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost.

The play first opened in 1941 and ran for 1,997 performances. It did well on Broadway later that year, running for 657 performances.

Blithe Spirit is Directed by Jason Smith.

Cast members include:

Charles Condomine – Nathan Stock

Ruth Condomine – Elizabeth Ross

Madam Arcati – Susie LeGault

Elvira – Kelli Szrot

Dr. Bradman – Ken Stewart

Mrs. Bradman – Melissa Boyer

Edith – Molly Peterson

Show dates and times for Blithe Spirit: