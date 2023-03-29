TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library’s new Tech Center is open to the general public for all your technical and computer needs.

The Center includes a fully-equipped digital art studio, two recording studios, 30 computers and five small meeting rooms as well as the staff, software and training to help you use the equipment.

“This is really great for up and coming artists. A lot of artists come here to record their stuff because all you need is a library card and that is free. You are utilizing the free equipment and there’s also a video room where you can do podcasts and things like that. This is a great way to start your entrepreneurship or a business,” Dashawn, also known as ‘Davibe’, said.

“This is our recording studio. In this studio you can create movies. We have 2 DSLR’s hooked up to the computer and it’s as simple as pressing a couple buttons and you’re making movies” Todd Smith, Emerging Technologies Librarian, said.

The new center opened in August 2022 and has seen an increase in its use ever since.

The Tech Center provides: