TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center held its third annual golf tournament Friday morning at the Great Life Shawnee Country Club golf course.

“This is the third annual Tee-PAC golf tournament. “We are raising ‘green,’ money for our programs,” said Larry Gawronski, executive director of TPAC.

The Tee-Pac Golf Tournament is held each year to raise money to support main stage programming and capital improvements at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

27 News is the media sponsor for the Tee-PAC golf tournament.