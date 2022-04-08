TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tejano singer and musician Gary Hobbs performed Friday evening at The Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Hobbs was raised in Eagle Pass, Texas along the Texas/Mexico border. This gave him a unique upbringing in listening to both Spanish and English radio that translated to a tradition of music with his very own style which makes him one of the most versatile singers in the Tejano Music Industry.

Hobbs started his Tejano Music career in 1983. Throughout his career, he has recorded for Hacienda Records, RCA International, CBS International, Capitol Records, EMI Latin and Sony Discos. Hobbs has won numerous Music Awards from the different Award Shows while amassing hits such as “Las Miradas”, “Amame y Bésame”, “Te Vas A Acordar” and “Por Favor Corazón” to name a few songs while charting Billboards Latin top list of songs and receiving 6 BMI Awards.

In 1996 Hobbs was sponsored by Coca-Cola Classic in Atlanta, Georgia, becoming only one of four Tejano Artists to ever have been sponsored by the global brand.

Maria The Mexican also opened for Hobbs. She is named after Maria Elena Cuevas and sister Teresa (Tess) Cuevas’ grandmother, Maria Teresa Alonzo Cuevas, a pioneer in Mariachi music who in the 70s founded Mariachi Estrella, one of the first all-female Mariachi bands in the US.

Maria Cuevas is lead vocalist and guitarist playing acoustic, electric and traditional Mexican stringed instruments for the group. They play a Mexicana/Americana/indie blues rock/funk/soul fusion music along with rock ’n roll delivered in both English and Spanish. The group was founded by Maria, sister Tess and guitarist / songwriter D. Garrett Nordstrom.