LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade is back in Lawrence for 2023.

The parade is in it’s 30th year, with the clip-clopping of horses’ hooves and ringing of sleigh bells filling downtown Lawrence on Saturday. The parade, which began as the Eldridge Old Fashioned Christmas Parade in 1993, is always held on the first Saturday in December and attracts floats and spectators from across Kansas and surrounding states.

Authentic horse-drawn carriages parading down Massachusetts Street will be kicking off the holiday season and celebrating the role of horses in history. The parade is one of the few all-horse parades in the country and is believed to be one of the largest and longest-running.

The all-volunteer parade is made possible through donations and sponsorships from local individuals and businesses. The parade is presented by the City of Lawrence and Explore Lawrence and other sponsors.