TOPEKA (KSNT) – GO Topeka held an awards luncheon Tuesday at the Townsite Tower Ballroom to announce the 42nd annual Small Business Awards.

The small businesses nominated for the 2023 Small Business Awards were located in Topeka and Shawnee Countyand were selected by GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Opening remarks were by Mayor Mike Padilla

Today’s Keynote Speaker was Scott Gales, Architect One

Closing Remarks were by Matt Pivarnik, CEO Greater Topeka Partnership

Emcee for the event was Jared Broyles

The nine award categories and the winners were,