TOPEKA (KSNT) – GO Topeka held an awards luncheon Tuesday at the Townsite Tower Ballroom to announce the 42nd annual Small Business Awards.
The small businesses nominated for the 2023 Small Business Awards were located in Topeka and Shawnee Countyand were selected by GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership.
- Opening remarks were by Mayor Mike Padilla
- Today’s Keynote Speaker was Scott Gales, Architect One
- Closing Remarks were by Matt Pivarnik, CEO Greater Topeka Partnership
- Emcee for the event was Jared Broyles
The nine award categories and the winners were,
- Young Entrepreneur Award – Dialogue Coffee House
- Micro Enterprise Award – Civium Architects
- Emerging Innovation Venture Award – Yes! Athletics
- Women-Owned Small Business Award – Custonskin Medspa @ His & Hers Salon
- Minority-Owned Small Business Award – Chavez Inc.
- Veteran-Owned Small Business Award – Ricks Dermatology & Radiancs Spa
- Small Business Manufacturer Award – Bimini Pet Health
- Small Business Exporter Award – Supersonic Music/Treehouse Drums
- Top City Small Business of the Year – Seene Company