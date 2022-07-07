TOPEKA (KSNT) – “The Bash” is this week’s live music for Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats concert series.
The Eats & Beats concert series is held every Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September. “The Bash” is a classic rock band from Topeka.
Band members include,
- Mike Powell – Vocals
- Gary Greening – Guitar and Vocals
- Scott Thompson – Keyboards, Guitar, and Vocals
- Dan Rhoads – Bass and Vocals
- Bill Kampsen – Drums and Percussion
- Kevin “Frosty” Fross – Production
Food trucks for tonight’s concert include:
- JLG Mexi-Q
- Burger Bus
- Taqueria Mexico Lindo
- Poppin Squeeze
Eats & Beats will return on July 14 with Delta Haze. Delta Haze plays a variety of music including rock, blues, pop, funk, motown and country.
Food trucks will include, DJ’s, Poppin Minis, Lago Vista, Boxer Q BBQ, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin’ Squeeze, & Manila Snow Cone Co.
Eats & Beats is presented by Envista Credit Union and sponsored by 27 News.