TOPEKA (KSNT) – “The Bash” is this week’s live music for Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats concert series.

The Eats & Beats concert series is held every Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September. “The Bash” is a classic rock band from Topeka.

Band members include,

Mike Powell – Vocals

Gary Greening – Guitar and Vocals

Scott Thompson – Keyboards, Guitar, and Vocals

Dan Rhoads – Bass and Vocals

Bill Kampsen – Drums and Percussion

Kevin “Frosty” Fross – Production

Food trucks for tonight’s concert include:

JLG Mexi-Q

Burger Bus

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Poppin Squeeze

Eats & Beats will return on July 14 with Delta Haze. Delta Haze plays a variety of music including rock, blues, pop, funk, motown and country.

Food trucks will include, DJ’s, Poppin Minis, Lago Vista, Boxer Q BBQ, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin’ Squeeze, & Manila Snow Cone Co.

Eats & Beats is presented by Envista Credit Union and sponsored by 27 News.