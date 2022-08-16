TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their August Business Unwind social at the newly renovated Beacon Event Center, on Tuesday.

The Beacon Building was originally built as the Topeka Women’s Club in 1923. It was sold to the State in the 1980s. The state used the building for the Insurance Commission building until they moved out in 2019 and the new owners bought the building in 2020. The goal was to return the building into an event venue as the building was originally intended. The owners held a bare bones tour in February 2021.

The new owners of the Beacon Building are Courtney and Chris Stemler and Shelby and Nic Irick.

Business Unwind is a networking social for the Topeka business community. It is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership and open to members of the Chamber of Commerce. Up next for the GTP Business Unwind is Sept. 20 at Denali Home Design.

Photos of the bare bones tour in February 2021.