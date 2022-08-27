TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka held their annual fundraising event Saturday evening at their club location.

“We are so excited to host people back into our building. This is our first in-person event in three years and we decided to come out with an event we have never done before. Tonight we have a New Orleans flair with authentic creole food, Jazz music and a custom beer from Iron Rail Brewery.” Jennifer LeClair, V.P. Marketing and Communications, Boys & Girls Club of Topeka.

The evening event, dubbed “The Big Easy,” had a New Orleans theme with authentic creole food prepared by a New Orleans cook, a custom-made beer created by the brewmaster at Iron Rail Brewing and live music by the Jim Lower Trio.

The fun evening included:

6 – 7 p.m. – Live jazz music, networking, cocktail hour

6:30 – 8 p.m. – Dinner, shrimp étouffée, chicken and sausage jambalaya, dirty rice, and beignets.

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Engaging guest speakers share about the Club experience

8:30 – 10 p.m. – Classroom tours, Cajun spice demos, Club member art sale, building tours, Club program showcase.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka.