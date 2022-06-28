TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo broke ground on the new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit on June 8th, 2021.

“This Giraffe facility is sitting on about a 5-acre site. There is an enormous amount of activity going on right now. When it is all complete, this building will interact with an antelope facility that will house Thompson Gazelles, Lesser Kudus, and a third species. They will all share the same outdoor space.” Brendan Wiley, Chief Executive Officer, Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

The new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit will include a 10,000 sq. ft. modern giraffe facility, a 4,000 sq. ft. hoofstock barn that can house antelope, gazelles, and large birds, and will interact with a mixed-species three-acre outdoor habitat.

“This is the biggest project in the zoo’s history. The project will cost about $8 million and we are about $150,000 away from our goal.”

The outdoor habitat is directly south of Camp Cowabunga and will wrap around Cowabunga.

The project will have a group entry and a plaza area that will be the intersection between the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden, Camp Cowabunga, and the new giraffe project.

When completed, the Giraffe and Friends exhibit will be the largest project in the zoo’s history.

KBS Building Contractors is the general contractor for the project.