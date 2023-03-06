TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Brownstone Event Center at 4020 NW 25th St. in Topeka held its spring open house Monday afternoon.

“Today we have everything from wedding planners, photography, videographers, photo booths, DJs. We have the whole gamut of wedding vendors and event vendors.” The Brownstone owner Abbey Brown said.

The open house included champagne, hors d’oeuvres by @bobbysfoodco, a styled shoot showing what’s hot for 2023. Top City Entertainment provided a cold spark fountain display, a photo booth and more.

Vendors included:

Styled Shoot Planner: @jenniferkayphoto2T

Dress/tux: @j.lynnbridal

Glassware: @Goodstuffchina

Floral: @bloomsonboswell

Catering: @bobbysfoodco

Cake: @cleoandleobakingco.

Cotton Candy: @sugar+sky

DJ: @topcityentertainment

Bar: @tomstravelersbartending

Balloons: @milestonemarket

Linens: @linensbymarlen

Planning: @veilevents

Hair: @kelseyhurdhair

Makeup: @makeupbybostoncraig

Travel: Wendy Harms

Beer Donkey: Elliott @kansascityreindeer

Admission to the event was free.