TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Brownstone Event Center at 4020 NW 25th St. in Topeka held its spring open house Monday afternoon.
“Today we have everything from wedding planners, photography, videographers, photo booths, DJs. We have the whole gamut of wedding vendors and event vendors.” The Brownstone owner Abbey Brown said.
The open house included champagne, hors d’oeuvres by @bobbysfoodco, a styled shoot showing what’s hot for 2023. Top City Entertainment provided a cold spark fountain display, a photo booth and more.
Vendors included:
- Styled Shoot Planner: @jenniferkayphoto2T
- Dress/tux: @j.lynnbridal
- Glassware: @Goodstuffchina
- Floral: @bloomsonboswell
- Catering: @bobbysfoodco
- Cake: @cleoandleobakingco.
- Cotton Candy: @sugar+sky
- DJ: @topcityentertainment
- Bar: @tomstravelersbartending
- Balloons: @milestonemarket
- Linens: @linensbymarlen
- Planning: @veilevents
- Hair: @kelseyhurdhair
- Makeup: @makeupbybostoncraig
- Travel: Wendy Harms
- Beer Donkey: Elliott @kansascityreindeer
Admission to the event was free.