TOPEKA (KSNT) – The ACT Theatre Company presents their holiday play, The Christmas Express.

“This is the most hopeless place in the world!” Hilda intones as she and Satch, her assistant, argue over what time it is. She dreams of faraway places and only finds tedium in running the Holly Railway Station. That is, until Leo Tannenbaum drops in out of nowhere the day before Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Express can be seen at the Elmont United Methodist Church, 6635 N.W. Church Lane. Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased here.

Dates and times for The Christmas Express,