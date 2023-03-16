TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Concordia Choir held a concert at the Grace Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Topeka.

“Concordia Choir is based in Moorehead, Minnesota. Every year at this time we travel to one of five areas in the United States. We have now started our swing back to the north after our tour in Texas. We will do our home concert in Moorehead this Sunday afternoon. The choir is made up of 65 Sophomore through Senior students at Concordia,” said Michael Culloton, Concordia Choir Conductor.

The choir has been performing since 1920 and has held concerts in nearly every major hall, including Carnegie Hall and Kennedy Center, as well as numerous international tours. In May 2017, the Choir toured Germany and in May 2022, they traveled to Italy, singing in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The choir is featured in the Emmy-winning Concordia Christmas Concerts, which are nationally broadcast on public television.

Dr. Michael Culloton is the fourth director in the choir’s 100-year history. In 2009, he was a featured conductor in “Never Stop Singing,” a documentary about the history of choral music in Minnesota.