TOPEKA (KSNT) – “The Coots” is this week’s live music for Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats concert series.
“The Coots” play a variety of rock, blues and country music. The band performs cover tunes from the 60s and 70s plus original music written by the band’s four songwriters.
Food Trucks for Thursday’s Eats & Beats were:
- Burger Bus
- Oleander Cafe
- Flavor Wagon
- Cocktails by Mac
- JLG Mexi-Q
- Poppin’ Squeeze
Up Next for Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats is:
Thursday, August 25 with the “Wilder Horses Band.”
Food trucks will include:
- JLG Mexi-Q
- Boxer Q BBQ
- Taqueria Mexico Lindo
- Flavor Wagon
- Poppin’ Squeeze
The Eats & Beats concert series is held every Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September.