TOPEKA (KSNT) – “The Coots” is this week’s live music for Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats concert series.

“The Coots” play a variety of rock, blues and country music. The band performs cover tunes from the 60s and 70s plus original music written by the band’s four songwriters.

Food Trucks for Thursday’s Eats & Beats were:

Burger Bus

Oleander Cafe

Flavor Wagon

Cocktails by Mac

JLG Mexi-Q

Poppin’ Squeeze

Up Next for Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats is:

Thursday, August 25 with the “Wilder Horses Band.”

Food trucks will include:

JLG Mexi-Q

Boxer Q BBQ

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Flavor Wagon

Poppin’ Squeeze

The Eats & Beats concert series is held every Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September.