TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre will open ‘The Crucible’ Friday night on the mainstage.

The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie—and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted.

The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

Showtimes are: