TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dance Factory put on their June dance recital at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Friday evening.

A few of tonight’s musical routines included:

Man of La Manchia

Hiccup

Upside

Dancing on the Ceiling

Squad Up

Warrior

Open Hands

And Many More

The Dance Factory strives to create an exciting, educational, artistic environment where children, ages 18 months to adult, learn the art of dance and expression.